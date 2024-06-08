A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, said governors should be allowed to decide the minimum wage For their states

Okupe criticised the national minimum wage Act which makes it compulsory for all governors to pay uniform salaries

He urged Nigerian lawmakers to make laws that are encompassing, considering all the sub-nationalities

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, said the 36 state governors should be allowed to decide their minimum wage.

Legit.ng recalls that the 36 state governors said they cannot afford ₦60,000 minimum wage.

The state governors rejected the N60,000 minimum wage proposal, stating that it is not sustainable. They argued that state governments would be forced to spend their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries.

Okupe faulted the national minimum wage Act which mandates governors to pay a uniform minimum wage to the workers across the country.

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, June 7.

The formerly Peter Obi’s ally said it makes no sense for Sokoto state governor to pay the same minimum wage as Lagos state.

AS reported by Nigerian Tribune, Okupe said governors should determine their minimum wage based on their unique financial capabilities and local conditions.

“We should not make laws that are un-encompassing that make it compulsory for all governors in the federation to obey them. They are sub-nationalities on their own.

“I mean for instance, if you pay a minimum wage in Lagos, why should I pay that in Sokoto? Let every governor decide for his own state by his own people that this is what I can afford”

