The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the successful recruitment of 10,000 applicants into the Nigeria Police Force

The rigorous selection process involved multiple stages including online applications, physical screenings, computer-based tests, and medical evaluations

PSC Chairman Dr. Solomon Arase emphasised the commitment to building a competent and reliable police force, reflecting integrity and transparency

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has officially released the names of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This announcement followed the completion of a thorough and multi-stakeholder recruitment process.

NPF has been bolstered by a new 10,000 constables recruited in a new onboarding exercise Image: X/NPF

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the PSC received the comprehensive report of the Police Recruitment Board. Out of the successful candidates, 9,000 were recruited for General Duty roles, while 1,000 were selected for the Specialists cadre.

To ensure a fair and just recruitment process, the Commission collaborated with various stakeholders including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission.

According to Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations at PSC, the successful candidates were equitably distributed across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Ani highlighted that the PSC had earlier inaugurated a Recruitment Board. This board included representatives from the Commission, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Federal Character Commission, Police Colleges, and the Police Trust Fund.

PSC had 609,886 applicants

The recruitment drive was widely publicised, inviting interested Nigerian youths to apply online from October 15 to November 26, 2023. A total of 609,886 applications were received, of which 416,323 met the initial requirements and proceeded to the physical and document screening stage conducted in January 2024.

Following this, 171,956 applicants advanced to the Computer Based Tests (CBT), administered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Of these, 15,447 General Duty applicants who excelled in the CBT were invited for medical screening.

The 55,645 Specialists underwent practical tests and subsequent medical evaluations. Each stage was marked by meticulous scrutiny to ensure the highest standards.

Ultimately, 10,000 applicants were recommended for final selection: 9,000 for General Duty and 1,000 for Specialist roles. The selection of specialists was conducted in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, based on assessed needs and ensuring balanced geographical representation.

Dr. Solomon Arase, Chairman of the PSC, emphasised the rigorous nature of the recruitment process aimed at enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of the NPF.

He expressed optimism about the future contributions of these young recruits to national security, stressing the importance of integrity, transparency, and excellence from the onset of their careers.

Each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas contributed ten candidates, following the National Assembly’s directive for a representative and diverse force.

In compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023, the PSC has ensured that the personal data of the recruits remains secure. Candidates can check their application status on the Police Service Commission's dedicated webpage or contact the PSC recruitment help desk for inquiries.

