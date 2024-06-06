Two intending pilgrims have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

The suspects were arrested with cocaine weighing 1.10kg in the Oshodi area of Lagos state on Wednesday, June 5

According to NDLEA, the suspects were arrested while on their way to the 2024 Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Oshodi, Lagos state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two intending pilgrims with cocaine consignments in Lagos state.

The suspects were arrested with 20 pallets of cocaine weighing 1.10kg on their way to the 2024 Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

NDLEA boss says suspects using pilgrimage as cover for drug trafficking will be tracked and arrested. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The federal law enforcement agency disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ndlea_nigeria on Thursday, June 6.

The suspects are identified as 38-year-old Fatai Yekini from Iseyin in Oyo state and 34-year-old Ayinla Kemi from the Eti-Osa area of Lagos state.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen MB Marwa (Rtd) has warned to continue to track and arrest suspects using pilgrimage to trafficking drugs.

“We’ll continue to track, trace and apprehend those using pilgrimage as cover for drug trafficking.”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians concerning the intending pilgrims

@ZeroXjs

This one's wan carry coke enter mecca

Kudos NDLEA

@yushmohfauzah

Just imagine? No regard for the purpose of the journey, but the profit of this illegal act

@MuaMuaNigeria

I wish they where apprehended in saudi arabia let them test how people feel when hanged.

@LekanSt

People get mind. You wan carry loud enter Mecca. Una no dey fear God

Legit.ng recalls that the Senate approved the death penalty for anyone prosecuted and convicted for drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The decision of the upper chamber followed the consideration of the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Drugs and Narcotics NDLEA Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024 report.

Senator Mohammed Monguno, the chairman of the committee, presented the report to the senators during plenary

NDLEA records largest seizure of illicit drug at Lagos airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that at least four drug syndicates were arrested by the NDLEA operatives in Lagos state.

The suspects were arrested at the Murtala International Airport in Lagos state by operatives of the NDLEA.

It was gathered that the drug burst was the highest ever made by the law enforcement agency

Source: Legit.ng