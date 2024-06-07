The fifth session of the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage is presently ongoing at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja

Notable attendees at the closed-door meeting include representatives from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Ministers of Labour, among others

Previous discussions on June 6 hinted at the potential announcement of a wage figure by Friday, June 7

FCT, Abuja-The fifth session of the tripartite committee tasked with establishing a new national minimum wage is currently in progress.

Held behind closed doors at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, this meeting marks a significant milestone since the suspension of industrial action by organized labor.

Tripartite committee meetings in Abuja

Source: Facebook

Previous meeting ends in deadlock

Legit.ng recalls that in a recent development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have disclosed that the federal government has yet to present any new proposals regarding the minimum wage.

Furthermore, Festus Osifo, president of the TUC, made this disclosure when he updated journalist on the current realities with the minimum wage, shortly after a meeting with the federal government.

Major stakeholders in the meeting

As reported by Channels Television, key figures attending include the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Minister of Labour and Employment (State) Nkiruka Onyejeocha,

Others are: Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma, a representative of the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu.

During the previous session held on Thursday, June 6, committee members indicated the possibility of announcing a figure by Friday, Punch reported.

It's worth recalling that organized labor had temporarily halted their industrial action for one week to allow the committee to finalize negotiations and propose a figure to be forwarded to the National Assembly.

NLC, TUC urged to reject anything less than N250k

In another development, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, called on the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to reject any minimum wage offer from the federal government that is less than N250,000.00 per month.

Frank, in a statement sent to Legit.ng reacted to reports of the Federal Government's alleged offer of N105,000.00 to workers as the new minimum wage during their tripartite negotiation.

