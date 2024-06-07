Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has increased the bounty for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of five soldiers

The reward was increased from ₦25 million to ₦30 million, with the increase funded by an indigene residing in the U.S.A.

Governor Otti emphasized the state's collaboration with security agencies, including the DSS, to ensure such incidents do not recur

Umuahia, Abia-Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has raised the bounty for information leading to the capture of those responsible for the killing of five soldiers at Obikabia junction in Aba from ₦25 million to ₦30 million.

Otti made this announcement on Friday during a visit by Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

This development follows the governor's earlier promise of ₦25 million for information leading to the perpetrators' arrest, as reported by The Punch.

As reported by The Sun, the soldiers were killed on May 30, in an attack allegedly carried out by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, aimed at enforcing a sit-at-home order.

The increased bounty includes an additional ₦5 million contributed by a state indigene residing in the U.S.A.

He said:

“Interestingly, the government has placed a bounty of N25 million and just yesterday, an Abia son, who also comes from Obingwa and lives in the United States, sent us N5 million to upgrade the bounty to N30 million.

"So, I am happy to announce that the bounty has just been upgraded to N30 million, to encourage anyone that will have useful information that will lead to the apprehension of the criminals."

Otti: We're working with security agencies to hunt perpetrators

Otti added that the state government had also started working with the security agencies to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the state.

He said that the government had been working round the clock to ensure that the state remained safe and secure.

The governor said:

“We also want to thank the intelligence service of the DSS, as they dispatched quite some people here to help us to unravel this case."

Tinubu Gives matching order to soldiers over killing in Abia

In another development. president Bola Tinubu weighed in on Saturday, June 1, on the sit-at-home action in the Southeast, labelling it treasonable.

The Defence Headquarters said that the soldiers were attacked by people who were members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) during the sit-at-home called by IPOB to mark this year’s Biafra Day.

