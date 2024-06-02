President Bola Tinubu has described the killing of soldiers in the Southeast as a treasonable act and condemnable

According to the Defence Headquarters said that the soldiers were attacked in Aba, Abia state, by members of proscribed IPOB and ESN during sit-at-home

Tinubu then ordered the military to fish out the perpetrators of the act, adding that the restrain of the military should not be interpreted as weakness

Aso, Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu weighed in on Saturday, June 1, on the sit-at-home action in the Southeast, labelling it treasonable.

The Defence Headquarters said that the soldiers were attacked by people who were members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) during the sit-at-home called by IPOB to mark this year’s Biafra Day.

President Tinubu directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds and executors of the killings as well as those calling for sit-at-home.

Tinubu speaks tough of violence against military

The President said the exercise of restraint by security forces in dealing with violent attacks on its personnel should not be mistaken for weakness, pointing out that the federal government would not hesitate to take appropriate action when the lives of its security officers and men are wantonly wasted.

The President, who put his thoughts on the constant abuse and attacks on state’s agents by the citizens they have sworn to protect, in a statement he personally authored last night, lamented the recent developments and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and colleagues of the deceased, as well as the nation‘s security forces.

His statement reads in part:

“The slain soldiers were on peacekeeping duty in Aba, Abia State, on Thursday when they were murdered, just two months after a similar tragic incident happened in Okuama in Delta State.

“These unwarranted barbaric and evil acts stand condemned and should never be condoned and tolerated in our country."

See the full statement here:

