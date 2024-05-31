Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has placed an N25 million bounty on the killers of the 5 Nigerian soldiers at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill, Aba.

Legit.ng recalls that the Gunmen suspected to be enforcers of the sit-at-home order directed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) also burnt two patrol vans during the attack on Thursday, May 30.

Abia state government condemned the gunmen attack on soldiers in Aba Photo credit: Alex Otti

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, May 31.

As reported by Vanguard, Kanu said the state government condemned the attack and commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, and the Military High Command in the country for the unfortunate incident.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the gallant soldiers who died while on active duty.

