Just In: Sultan Declares Eid-il-Adha Day As Dhu al-Hijjah Begins
- The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Friday, June 7, as the first day of the Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH
- This means that Sunday, June 16, would be the day for the celebration of the Eid-il-Adha 2024
- Friday was also announced as the commencement of the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage with about three million Muslims in Saudi Arabia for the rite
Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has announced that Friday, June 7, will be the first day of the Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH.
The Sultan made the declaration in a statement on Thursday night, June 6, by Malam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, the secretary of the National Moon Sighting Committee.
The statement partly read:
“The Sultan of Sokoto has declared Friday, June 7, 2024, as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1445 AH.”
With the announcement, Eidul Adha 1445 AH will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
When is Eid-il-Adha festival?
On Tuesday, June 4, the Sultan directed Muslims to begin to look out for the new moon of the Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 after sunset on Thursday. This is also contained in a statement by the deputy director general of the NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu.
Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced Friday as the first day of the Dhu al-Hijjah following the sighting of the crescent in the Arabia kingdom on Thursday night.
According to Saudi Arabia, Arafat Day is Saturday, June 16, while Eid-il-Adha is Sunday, June 16.
At the same time, Friday, June 7, is said to be the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage season for 2024, with about three million Muslims expected to perform the exercise this year.
