The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 has been reportedly sighted; it was seen today, Thursday, June 6

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia disclosed this on Thursday, via a statement and noted that the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 will begin tomorrow Friday, June 7, 2024

Eid Al Adha, the biggest Islamic festival falls on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar

On Thursday, June 6, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the crescent of the moon of Dhul Hijjah 1445, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, the Hijrah calendar.

With the sighting of the crescent, tomorrow, Friday, June 7, marks the first day of the new month in which Hajj will be held.

Dhul Hijjah 1445 commences tomorrow, Hajj Day, June 15

This was disclosed in a statement shared on its X page on Thursday, June 6.

The five-day spiritual exercise will commence on Friday, June 14, while Arafat Day, which is the peak of Hajj, is slated for June 15 and Eid Al Adha, the feast of the celebration, also known as Eid-El-Kabir, comes up on June 16.

Inside the Haramain tweeted:

BREAKING: The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was SEEN today subsequently the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 will begin tomorrow i.e Friday, 7 June 2024

*Hajj Day (Arafat): Saturday, 15 June 2024

* Eid Al Adha: Sunday, 16 June 2024

Dhul Hijjah is a significant month in the Islamic faith, particularly noted for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which takes place from the 8th to the 12th day in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This pilgrimage represents the fifth pillar of Islam, obligatory for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake it.

Additionally, the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah is celebrated worldwide as Eid Adha, also known as Eid-el-Kabir. This festival of sacrifice commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

