Joe Ajaero's led NLC and its TUC counterpart, have been told not to embark on industrial action during the Sallah holiday

MURIC’s executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, issued this strong warning to the Organised labour via a statement

Akintola said the NLC's one-week moratorium falls due on Tuesday, June 11, which is approximately on the eve of this year’s Id-el-Kabir (Salah)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) not to embark on a strike on the eve of the Salah holiday.

MURIC warns NLC, TUC against embarking on strike on Salah Eve. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Source: Facebook

MURIC tackles labour ahead of Sallah

MURIC’s executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, gave this admonition on Wednesday, June 5, via a statement.

As reported by Vanguard, Akintola said the NLC’s one-week moratorium falls due on Tuesday, June 11, which is approximately on the eve of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir (Salah).

Akintola cautioned that kicking off another strike on the eve of Salah would be seen as an act of hostility towards Muslims, who form a large segment of Nigeria’s population.

He advised the organised labour to steer clear of Islamic landmarks and respect the Salah holiday, warning that any strike during the holiday would be met with resistance from Muslims.

Akintola said:

“We affirm clearly, categorically and emphatically that another strike on the eve of Salah will be an anti-Muslim strike. Muslims are duty-bound to break it.”

Eid-El-Kabir 2024: Saudi Arabia sights Dhul Hijjah Crescent

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 has been reportedly sighted; it was seen today, Thursday, June 6.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia disclosed this on Thursday, via a statement and noted that the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 will begin tomorrow Friday, June 7, 2024.

The five-day spiritual exercise will commence on Friday, June 14, while Arafat Day, which is the peak of Hajj, is slated for June 15 and Eid Al Adha, the feast of the celebration, also known as Eid-El-Kabir, comes up on June 16.

Source: Legit.ng