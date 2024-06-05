The House of Representatives has knocked the organised labour over its manner of agitation for the new minimum wage

The legislature said the shutting down of the national grid by the striking union is tantamount to economic sabotage, and persons responsible for it should be arrested

According to the House of Representatives, the NLC and TUC were circulating wrong information about the pay of the lawmakers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have come under fire from the House of Representatives for misleading the public about what it called the “fake earnings” of its members.

It claimed that an effort was undertaken to damage the lawmaker’s reputation and incite public animosity toward the legislators.

According to The Punch, it demanded that those responsible for undermining the country’s economy be held accountable, citing concerns that such actions may increase public dissatisfaction with politicians and damage the Assembly’s reputation.

The House announced this on Tuesday in a statement signed by Akin Rotimi, the House of Representatives’ spokesman.

Reps call for arrest of labour leaders

The House also denounced the national grid and airport shutdowns that occurred during the joint unions’ mandatory strike.

The statement reads in part:

“Importantly, the shutdown of critical infrastructure, such as the national grid, constitutes economic sabotage and is detrimental to the well-being of our country. Those responsible for these actions must be held accountable.

“We also find it troubling that the leadership of Organised Labour, the majority of who live far above the means of the average Nigerian, would engage in actions that exacerbate the suffering of ordinary citizens.

“It is necessary, therefore, to state that while industrial actions and dissent are fundamental rights within our democratic space that must be protected, the manner in which Labour conducted itself during the just-suspended strike largely shows a lack of empathy for Nigerians.

“Is the objective of the leadership of the unions to compel the government to implement a living wage or to inflict pain on Nigerians?

“Additionally, it is important to address persistent misinformation and disinformation propagated by organised Labour leadership regarding the earnings of lawmakers.

“This is especially because organised Labour has, for years, contributed to false narratives about the remuneration of members of the National Assembly, exaggerating figures to stoke public resentment and undermine the credibility of the Legislature.

“This tactic diverts attention from the core issues at stake and unfairly vilifies the institution of parliament. It is crucial for all parties to engage in an honest and transparent dialogue rather than resorting to the spread of inaccuracies for political leverage."

