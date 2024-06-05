Former President Goodluck Jonathan stated that many politicians would avoid court if the judiciary were fair in election disputes

-Former President Goodluck Jonathan stated that many politicians would avoid court if the judiciary were fair in election disputes.

Jonathan made this remark on Tuesday, June 4, in Asaba, the capital of Delta, during the inauguration of the state's new high court complex.

“When you feel naturally aggrieved, you have to go to court. So, assuming the elections were properly conducted, and they know they failed the election, but they feel they can use the judiciary to declare them winners.

“If the judiciary doesn’t declare who doesn’t win the election, many 50 percent will not go to court."

Delta govt commended over welfare of judicial officers, others

As reported by The Cable, the former president praised the Delta government for enhancing the working conditions of judicial officers.

Jonathan also commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for prioritizing infrastructural development and for his commitment to completing projects initiated by previous administrations.

Jonathan noted that the project, which began in 1991, demonstrates the government's dedication to continuity and progress.

He said:

“There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state. We expect anybody who takes over the government to continue them, and you are doing exactly that.

“From the history of the project given by the chief judge of the state and you, this project started in 1991, and you are the one who has crowned it."

Jonathan calls for truce between Fubara, Wike

In another report, the former president waded into the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Jonathan called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his predecessor, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to stop the escalation of political tension in the state.

The former president made this call while kicking off the construction of the N222.1bn Trans-Kalabari Road in the state.

