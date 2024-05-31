President Bola Tinubu has replied to critics who queried his decision on the change of the nation's anthem

Tinubu disclosed that the reintroduction of the old national anthem has always been his priority

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu added that the National Assembly made the law reverting to the old national anthem and he had no choice but to obey the legislation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that returning the old national anthem was a priority for him and his administration.

Tinubu breaks silence on reintroduction of old national anthem. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu speaks on ban of 'Arise, O compatriots' anthem

The president made his position known during a meeting on Thursday, May 30, with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu signed the National Anthem bill seeking to return the old National Anthem ‘Nigeria, We hail thee’ into law on Wednesday, May 29 and discarded the latest one “Arise, O Compatriots.”

However, the return of the old anthem elicited divided opinions, with prominent Nigerians criticising the move as yet another case of “misplaced priority” given the slew of challenges confronting Nigerians.

Justifying his decision, President Tinubu said he agreed with the lawmakers on their quest to change the national anthem, Vanguard reported.

As reported by Leadership, Tinubu further insisted that Nigeria’s diversity “should be protected and celebrated.”

“Let me allude to something that happened yesterday. The change of national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’,” Tinubu said.

“Some people say, okay… say what? Is that your priority? It’s my priority. I agree with the national assembly. If they make law, I’ve got to obey that law, or we disagree openly and close the chapter.”

“But the question of diversity. Who gave us the name Nigeria? Is it not Britain? Or somewhere? Have we changed our name? We are Nigerians. Our passport shows that,” he said.

Tinubu sings old national anthem, video goes viral

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu led a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 29, as Nigeria returned to the old National Anthem.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio had announced before the joint sitting that a return to the old national anthem would begin from today, following President Tinubu’s assent to the bill to that effect.

Interestingly, President Bola Tinubu joined the lawmakers and sang the old national anthem word for word. This is after he had discarded the latest one “Arise, O Compatriots.”

Source: Legit.ng