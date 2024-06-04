The federal government has opened up on its plan to promote the new national anthem so Nigerians can accept it

Speaking on behalf of the government, the DG of the National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu disclosed that the reintroduced anthem was meant for citizens and leaders to connect and live with

Mr Issa-Onilu stated this in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, while speaking to journalists on some key programmes currently being implemented by the agency

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has explained why Nigerians should embrace the new national anthem.

Why Nigerians should accept new national anthem, FG speaks. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The DG noted that the reintroduced old national anthem is more meaningful and the lyrics more impactful to connect Nigeria and Nigerians as a people.

Issa-Onilu said that the new anthem brings back some sense of patriotism and nationalism and as well evokes the consciousness of Nigerians as a united entity, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“The National Anthem that we had in 1960 resonates more in comparison to the one we just changed.

“The lyrics are more impactful and meaningful than the one that we just took out. That is the real reason for going back to that,” the DG explained.

FG to begin enforcement on national anthem, disclosed date

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, reinstating the old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” and banning the current "Arise, O Compatriots", which was adopted in the late 1970s and is the country's second national anthem.

The development was greeted with major criticism as many the lack of familiarity with the new anthem and a few publicly rejected it.

Buttressing his point, the DG urged Nigerians to memorise and learn how to render the new national anthem as a way of demonstrating their patriotism to the nation, Daily Trust reported.

He mentioned that on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the agency will assemble all stakeholders in the country to fashion out the proper and acceptable way of rendering the national anthem.

“The National Anthem must be officially rendered.

“Everyone must know which one is the official rendition of the national anthem, and so the process will begin on Tuesday. We are going to call for entries for musicians and people like that."

Why Tinubu reintroduced old national anthem

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said returning the old national anthem was a priority for him and his administration.

The president made his position known during a meeting on Thursday, May 30, with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu said he agreed with the lawmakers on their quest to change the national anthem. He insisted that Nigeria’s diversity “should be protected and celebrated.”

Source: Legit.ng