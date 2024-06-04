The federal government and organised labour had a meeting to resolve the ongoing strike on Monday, June 3

The meeting was held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Geroge Akume

At the end of the meeting, the federal government and organised labour agreed on four resolutions

FCT, Abuja - The federal government with labour held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume on Monday 3rd June in Abuja.

The meeting was to end the ongoing strike action over a new minimum wage and electricity tariff hike.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this via the ministry X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FMINONigeria

According to the statement, the resolutions reached at the meeting between the federal government and organised labour at the end of the meeting are as follows:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000

The Tripartite Committee is to meet every day for the next one week to arrive at an agreeable National Minimum Wage

Organised labour to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment

No worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action.

The resolution was signed by Idris and Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment on behalf of the federal government.

Joe Ajaero, the President, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Festus Osifo, the President, Trade Union Congress (TUC) signed on behalf of organised labour.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government has reached out to organised labour to continue negotiations with the Tripartite Committee.

Idris said labour must recognise that minimum wage involves the private sector, stating that the current proposal of N494,000 would cripple the Nigerian economy, by leading to massive job losses

