Convener of the Revolution Now Campaign, Omoyele Sowore, has charged organised labour not to back down in their struggle for better minimum wage

Sowore said the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) should reject the "N60,000 slave wage"

According to Sowore, some of the people proposing the N60,000 minimum wage spend that same amount per minute

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has told organized labour to reject the N60,000 minimum wage proposal from the federal government.

Sowore described the N60,000 minimum wage as a slave wage.

He urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) not to back down in their negotiation for a better living wage, adding that the time for Nigerian workers' total struggle for a living wage is NOW.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @YeleSowore, on Tuesday, June 4.

Sowore said some of those in government, who are proposing the N60,000 monthly salary spend more than that in a minute.

He wrote:

“I am urging the leadership of the labour unions @NLCHeadquarters and @The_TUC not to back down; they MUST reject the N60k slave wage being proposed by the Tinubu regime. The time for Nigerian workers' total struggle for a living wage is NOW! #RevolutionNow”

Nigerians react

@osadolor009

This is the problem they will always settle for less. Some of them don already collect bribe.

@skyedron

I will not bet on the current leadership of labor. They sell out at the slightest excuse.

@GoodFrydayM

I think it's high time Nigeria adopted the US system of hourly rate. So a worker should earn nothing less than N5,000 per hour. That, by my calculations, should be about N160,000.

@savalake231

To be honest, 60k is meagre but 494k is way out of line considering the number of folks it will have to go around to. The NASS is a minute number of individuals compared to the total labour force. One should consider this too Yele.

@_sonofalkebulan

60k = 40$ that’s the least money workers make a day in the USA , don’t tell me Nigeria is not USA cos we are not asking for minimum 40$ per day .

