Organised labour in Nigeria is set to commence a joint extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting

It was gathered that the meeting will determine if labour will continue with the nationwide strike or not

The development is coming a few hours after labour leaders and the federal government reached four resolutions

FCT, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress(TUC) are set to commence a joint extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting over the nationwide strike on new minimum wage and electricity tariff hike.

This development is coming after organised labour announced the ongoing nationwide strike will continue.

The joint NEC meeting will review the resolutions agreed with the federal government Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, organised labour said the strike will continue until the meeting of organs of the union where all resolutions agreed upon with the federal government are expected to be reviewed.

The post reads:

“Until we hear from our organs at our meeting scheduled for today, June 4, we are still on strike.”

A source within the leadership of organised labour made this known on Tuesday, June 4, The Punch reports.

The outcome of the NEC meeting will determine whether the strike will continue or be suspended following the agreement reached between the labour leaders and the federal government.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government reached out to organised labour to continue negotiations with the Tripartite Committee.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris said labour must recognise that minimum wage involves the private sector, stating that the current proposal of N494,000 would cripple the Nigerian economy, by leading to massive job losses.

List of agreements Tinubu's govt reached with labour leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government and organised labour had a meeting to resolve the ongoing strike on Monday, June 3.

The meeting was held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Geroge Akume in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

At the end of the meeting, the federal government and organised labour agreed on four resolutions.

