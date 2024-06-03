Global site navigation

Nigeria

BREAKING: Tinubu’s Reps to Meet NLC/TUC Leaders Amid Labour's Nationwide Strike, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • In an effort to persuade the organised labour to call off the ongoing strike, the federal government has extended an invitation to the leaders of the NLC and TUC
  • Legit.ng reports that organised labour has largely recorded compliance for a nationwide strike it kicked off on Monday, June 3
  • Unions have been pushing President Bola Tinubu to significantly increase the minimum wage of workers in Nigeria and reverse his government's decision to increase electricity tariff in the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have indicated that two of the country's biggest unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), will on Tuesday, June 4, meet with persons sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the federal government has, through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), summoned a meeting of the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4. The meeting is slated for 10 a.m.

NLC strike update today: FG has invited the labour union leaders for an emergency meeting on Tuesday June 4
Labour is asking for N497,000 as the minimum wage but the federal government said they cannot go past N60,000. Photo credits: @NLCHeadquarters, @NGRPresident
Source: Twitter

The meeting will address the issues that led to the ongoing strike of the NLC and TUC and how it can be resolved, The Nation noted.

According to sources, the government is alarmed by the level of compliance and participation by workers in the first day of the indefinite nationwide strike.

The previous meeting of the committee was abruptly stopped on Friday, May 31, when the organised labour negotiation team left, as the government and organised private sector refused to increase their offer of N60,000.

Labour members cut water supply to national assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that water and electricity supply to the two buildings housing the senate and the house of representatives were shut down by Nigerian workers.

Other facilities in the national assembly (NASS) complex were also affected by the strike action by the TUC and NLC.

Source: Legit.ng

