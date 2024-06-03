Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) have shut down all their stations over the minimum wage strike

The ATKS chairman, Comrade Yusuf, said no passengers were not stranded because they sent a message to inform them

Yusuf explained that most of their tickets are sold online and the portal was not opened for passengers to buy tickets

FCT, Abuja - Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) have joined the ongoing nationwide strike declared by organized labour.

Legit.ng recalls the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) announced to embark on an indefinite strike action on Monday, June 3.

Photo credit: STRINGER / AFP

The strike action is due to the federal government's inability to meet up with labour's new minimum wage demand and the electricity tariff hike.

The chairman of Abuja Union of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS), Comrade Yusuf, said there’s total compliance with the nationwide strike, The Nation reports.

The train services did not operate at either Idu station (Abuja) or Rigasa station (Kaduna) on Monday, June 3.

“Passengers were not stranded because we sent a message to inform them that there would be no train service.

“Also, most of our tickets are sold online and the portal was not opened for passengers to buy tickets which was an indication that we were not available for service.”

Yusuf explained that passengers who called to complain about their inability to buy tickets were told about the strike.

He added that workers of AKTS did not show up at work because of the ongoing strike.

Legit.ng recalls that fuel distribution, health, bank and other essential services nationwide have started joining the strike.

Electricity workers shut down national grid

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) informed the public that the labour union shut down the national grid, resulting in a blackout throughout the country.

Legit.ng learnt that the national grid shutdown occurred at about 2:19 am on Monday, June 3, 2024

A nationwide strike of the labour union commenced on Monday, June 3, over the new minimum wage deadlock

