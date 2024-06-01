The 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will continue as scheduled, WAEC top official disclosed

Mrs T.A.Y. Lawson, the branch controller of WAEC in Ekiti state, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday while reacting to the planned industrial action by labour slated for Monday, June 3

She alerted principals and school heads as she maintained that the examination body bears the pain of the NLC and the TUC but students won't be at "the receiving end"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Branch Controller (Ekiti) of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mrs T.A.Y. Lawson has disclosed that the nationwide strike declared by organised labour, set to begin on Monday, June 3, will not interfere with the examinations throughout the country.

WAEC assures that the 2024 exam continues

This was contained in a letter of notice sent to principals and school proprietors in Ekiti state.

As reported by The Nation on Saturday, June 1, the letter is titled: “Notice of commencement of indefinite strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC)” with reference number EK/BC/SC/EXAM/07/Vol.1/89 late Friday.

She gave this assurance and noted that the examination body shares the burden of the unions but it was important that students shouldn’t be at the receiving end by missing the ongoing examination in Nigeria and other West African states, The Guardian reported.

The letter reads:

“The attention of Management has been drawn to a notice of the Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC effective, Monday, 3rd June 2024.

“Please be formally informed that the conduct of WASSCE SC 2024 goes on as scheduled.”

The Nigeria timetable for the examination, the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), began on Tuesday, April 30, and will end Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Why NLC, TUC declared indefinite strike

Legit.ng understands that labour declared an indefinite strike action from Monday, June 3, 2024 following the federal government's inability to meet its demand on the new minimum wage.

However, FG has pleaded with organised labour to reconsider its decision and noted that the industrial action was not the solution to the ongoing negotiation for a new minimum wage for workers.

WAEC 2024: Abia govt speaks On handling sit-at-home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state government reacted to the declared sit-at-home order commemorating the Biafra Heroes Day.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti said the state government is engaging with the organisers.

Ferdinand Ekeoma said the government wants to ensure that students sitting for the 2024 WAEC are not affected by the sit-at-home order.

