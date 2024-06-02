Four traders tragically lose their lives following heavy rainfall at the IBB Square in Bauchi state

Bauchi, Bauchi-No fewer than 4 traders have died after a heavy rainfall happened in Bauchi state on Sunday, June 2.

The severe rainstorms accompanied by strong winds at the IBB Square in Bauchi state, where the recently concluded northeast trade fair was held.

Tragic loss of lives at IBB square

As reported by The Nation, the storm, which began last night, claimed two lives on the spot and caused extensive damage to the Gombe and Yobe States pavilions, along with numerous business tents within the trade fair complex.

Two additional injured victims later succumbed to their injuries at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).

Bauchi Police identifies victims

Confirming this, SP Ahmed Wakil, the spokesman for the Bauchi police command, confirmed the incident in a statement released to journalists on Sunday.

Wakil identified the deceased as: Abdullahi Abubakar, 38, from Yakubu Wanka; Sadik Ahmed Alfa, 32, from Fadaman Mada; Malam Musa from Maliya Furnitures, Tudun Salmanu;

Other are Abdulaziz Abdulrahman from Gombe State. Fatima Isa, 31, from Inkil, who was injured, is currently undergoing medical treatment and is showing signs of recovery.

Response, recovery efforts underway

Following the incident, emergency response teams led by the police and other security agencies promptly initiated search and rescue operations.

The statement reads:

“Tragically, five individuals were found under the fallen structures and were promptly taken to the hospital.

“However, one individual, Fatima Isa, is currently receiving medical treatment and showing positive signs of recovery.

” The authorities have taken the necessary steps, including depositing the deceased individuals at the mortuary, to address the aftermath of the storm”

“Efforts are underway to assess the extent of property damage caused by the storm.

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, inaugurated the 15th Edition of the Joint Domestic Trade Fair in Bauchi on May 18, 2024, Daily Post reported.

Bauchi gov, Bala's commissioner dies in accident

In another report, the Bauchi state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, lost his life in a car accident.

The late commissioner met his death, along with his driver, while travelling to his hometown in Jalam, Dambam, a local government area of the state.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed Jalam's death in a statement issued on Sunday, June 2, by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

