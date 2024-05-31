BREAKING: Panic As Soldiers Take Over Aba After Gunmen Attack
Aba, Abia state - Nigerian soldiers have taken over the commercial city of Aba, in Abia state after gunmen killed five of their colleagues at a military checkpoint located at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill.
Legit.ng recalls that gunmen suspected to be enforcers of the sit-at-home order directed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) also burnt two patrol vans during the attack on Thursday, May 30.
As reported by Vanguard, soldiers had stormed the Cemetery, Ngwa road, Nsulu markets and other business centres and ordered traders to leave the areas.
The fierce-looking soldiers have also barricaded the Aba – Umuahia section of the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway. Passengers now alight at Arungwa, Umuekea, Isiala Ngwa and Ntigha junctions and trek a kilometre while raising their hands. To avoid the situation, some motorists navigate through local routes to avoid the numerous military checkpoints on the expressway.
