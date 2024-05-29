Negotiations for the new minimum wage continue as organised labour has rejected the federal government's N60,000 offer, and insisted all negotiations end by Friday, May 31

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, May 29

The President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, also insisted that its demand of N494,000 stands and labour is hopeful the FG would present a better offer during the Friday meeting

Following a breakdown of talks, Organised labour has announced that its next and final meeting with the federal government to resume and conclude negotiations on the new minimum wage is on Friday, May 31.

Labour insists on N494,000 minimum wage, threatens action

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, May 29, following a letter by the chairman of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage inviting Labour to the table.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the committee's secretary, Ekpo Nta, signed a copy of the letter on Wednesday.

From the letter, Ajaero confirmed that organised labour, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (NLC) will honour the invitation but warned that the discussion will not be a “monologue.”

He said:

“Yes, we will attend but you know our ultimatum expires on Friday. If they present a better offer on Friday we will accept it.

“But we will not attend the meeting for the sake of talks. We will not go into a monologue.”

Minimum wage: NLC, TUC says ultimatum will expire on Friday

Recall that on Tuesday, talks between the federal government and organised labour broke down after the government and Organised Private Sector (OPS) raised their offers to N60,000.

Labour described the proposal as “insulting” but lowered its demand from the N497,000 to N494,000.

To fast-track the negotiation process, the NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on May Day gave the committee till the end of the month to wrap up talks on a new national minimum wage. That ultimatum will expire on Friday night, May 31.

President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo said the ultimatum issued by labour remained following the breakdown of talks on Tuesday.

“We are sticking to that ultimatum,” the President of the TUC, Osifo said.

Presidency says labour’s N497,000 demand unrealistic

Legit.ng on Monday, May 27, reported that the federal government expressed unreadiness to approve the N497,000 minimum wage demanded by organised labour, describing it as unrealistic.

Speaking on the development, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the governments both at the federal and state have a bloated workforce.

