FCT, Abuja-The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have denounced the killing of security personnel by unknown armed men in the Southeast.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, made this statement while speaking to reporters after a three-hour meeting with Nnamdi Kanu, currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

As reported by Vanguard, Iwuanyanwu stated that the senseless killing of security operatives by a group of "criminals" is not supported by any right-thinking Igbos, the leadership of Ohanaeze, or Nnamdi Kanu, whom he referred to as "my son."

He added that the detained IPOB leader condemned both the killings and the sit-at-home directive issued by some individuals in the South-East.

Leadership reported that the meeting, which began around 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, was in response to the sit-at-home order declared by IPOB to honor Biafra’s heroes in the South-East region.

He said:

"I even heard that military personnel were killed today Nnamdi Kanu does not support it, we do not support it.

“The criminals who did these are people who escaped from prisons with nothing to do. I will discuss these issues with Southeast governors when I return.”

S/East crisis is political, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

He urged President Bola Tinubu to seek a political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s detention, emphasizing that the issue has transitioned from a judicial matter to a political one.

He added

“I think this is a political thing, I urge the President to use his political power to release him.”

Gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

In a related development, gunmen have reportedly killed three soldiers of the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, attached to the 144 Battalion in Aba, Abia state.

The attack occurred in the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in Aba North local government area on Thursday, May 30.

