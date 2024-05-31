Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed concern over the reported killing of soldiers by IPOB men in Aba, Abia state

The president of the group distanced himself and maintained that Nnamdi Kanu was not responsible for the attack on the military personnel

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu made a strong appeal to President Tinubu, requesting for the release of the detained IPOB leader, Kanu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has distanced himself and the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from the killing of soldiers in some parts of the South-East.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Kanu, the detained IPOB leader, is not responsible for the attack on soldiers in the southeast. Photo credit: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Nnamdi Kanu, Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

How gunmen killed 3 soldiers in Aba, Abia state

Recall that gunmen reportedly killed three soldiers of the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, attached to the 144 Battalion in Aba, Abia state.

Legit.ng reported that the attack took place on Thursday, May 30, in the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in the Aba North local government area.

The gunmen also took away guns belonging to the soldiers in a black coloured SUV.

The Punch reported that business activities were paralysed across states in the South-East, as the gunmen were enforcing the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in commemoration of Biafra Heroes Day.

Solders' death: Ohaneze Ndigbo begs Tinubu to release Kanu

Reacting to the development, Iwuanyanwu described the incident as saddening. He disclosed that Kanu was not behind the order for the sit-at-home, Channels TV reported.

He, therefore, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his political power to free Kanu.

Iwuanyanwu made this assertion and appealed on Thursday after he visited the detained leader in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS)y. He also called for the restructuring of the country.

Sit-at-home: Abia govt speaks on engaging with organisers

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Abia state government said it is engaging with the organisers of Thursday’s 30 sit-at-home order commemorating the Biafra Heroes Day.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Alex Otti said the engagement ensures that students sitting for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) are not affected.

According to Ekeoma, Otti’s administration has no desire to engage in needless conflict with the organisers.

Source: Legit.ng