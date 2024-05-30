The Abia state government has reacted to the declared sit-at-home order commemorating the Biafra Heroes Day

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti said the state government is engaging with the organisers

Ferdinand Ekeoma said the government wants to ensure that students sitting for the 2024 WAEC are not affected by the sit-at-home order

Umuahia, Abia state - The Abia state government said it is engaging with the organisers of Thursday’s 30 sit-at-home order commemorating the Biafra Heroes Day.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti said the engagement ensures that students sitting for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) are not affected.

He stated this while speaking to Channels Television in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Thursday, May 30.

According to Ekeoma, Otti’s administration has no desire to engage in needless conflict with the organisers.

He disclosed that the state government is in touch with all the schools affected to see what could be done so that WAEC exams are not disrupted.

Ekeoma said:

“We are in touch with schools on how to handle the situation.

“We are not interested in unnecessary confrontation with the people who are appealing for sit-at-home in honour of their dead ones. They have every right to mourn their own, especially going by the history of that war.”

