Biafra Heroes Day: Security Operatives Kill Suspected IPOB Member in Anambra, Details, Photos Emerge
- Security personnel in Anambra have killed an alleged member of IPOB and injured others trying to enforce sit-at-home in the state
- The state police command, in a statement, said the IPOB members were intercepted while operating on a motorbike before they opened fire
- IPOB is seeking independence for the ethnic Igbo of the region, and its armed wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been blamed for the violence, but the group has denied the charges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Idemili, Anambra state - Security operatives in Anambra have killed an alleged member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Three other suspected insurgents trying to enforce sit-at-home in the controversial sit-at-home order of the group were reportedly injured.
IPOB had declared that Thursday, May 30, would be a sit-at-home day across the five southeast states to honour the memories of Igbo people who died during the civil war of 1967 to 1970.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The separatist group said there would be restrictions on movements and businesses would not open in the region on May 30.
As reported by The Nation on Thursday, May 30, the incident happened at Oba flyover in Idemili South local government area (LGA).
Biafra day shootout: Police speak
Ikenga Tochukwu, the spokesperson of the Anambra police command, in a statement, said the IPOB members were intercepted while operating on a motorbike before they opened fire.
Tochukwu stated that during the encounter, some of the miscreants managed to evade capture, sustaining bullet injuries in the process. One IPOB gunman was gunned down.
Biafra day: Anambra residents observe sit-at-home
Meanwhile, despite assurances of police and security forces to residents, residents of Anambra stayed indoors on Thursday, May 30.
The Cable noted that every road in the state is empty from Awka to Onitsha and Nnewi.
Even construction workers at Ekwulobia, engaged by Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the flyover that links Oko, Igboukwu and Amawbia abandoned the sites.
No market in Anambra opened for business, including shops and garages.
Read more on IPOB's controversial activities
- Nnamdi Kanu: Court lifts ban on IPOB as terrorist group, fines Tinubu's FG N8 billion
- Nnamdi Kanu: Tinubu to receive message on intervention to secure IPOB leader’s release
- Supreme Court makes crucial decision in FG’s appeal against IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu
How IPOB's Kanu's fate will be decided
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), emphasised that the case involving the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is complex and can only be adjudicated by a competent court of law.
Fagbemi said this while answering questions at the sectoral ministerial briefing on President Bola Tinubu's administration's first anniversary.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.