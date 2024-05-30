Security personnel in Anambra have killed an alleged member of IPOB and injured others trying to enforce sit-at-home in the state

The state police command, in a statement, said the IPOB members were intercepted while operating on a motorbike before they opened fire

IPOB is seeking independence for the ethnic Igbo of the region, and its armed wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been blamed for the violence, but the group has denied the charges

Idemili, Anambra state - Security operatives in Anambra have killed an alleged member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Three other suspected insurgents trying to enforce sit-at-home in the controversial sit-at-home order of the group were reportedly injured.

IPOB members in South Africa protest at a park near the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on August 23, 2023. Photo credit: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

IPOB had declared that Thursday, May 30, would be a sit-at-home day across the five southeast states to honour the memories of Igbo people who died during the civil war of 1967 to 1970.

The separatist group said there would be restrictions on movements and businesses would not open in the region on May 30.

As reported by The Nation on Thursday, May 30, the incident happened at Oba flyover in Idemili South local government area (LGA).

Biafra day shootout: Police speak

Ikenga Tochukwu, the spokesperson of the Anambra police command, in a statement, said the IPOB members were intercepted while operating on a motorbike before they opened fire.

Tochukwu stated that during the encounter, some of the miscreants managed to evade capture, sustaining bullet injuries in the process. One IPOB gunman was gunned down.

Biafra day: Anambra residents observe sit-at-home

Meanwhile, despite assurances of police and security forces to residents, residents of Anambra stayed indoors on Thursday, May 30.

The Cable noted that every road in the state is empty from Awka to Onitsha and Nnewi.

Even construction workers at Ekwulobia, engaged by Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the flyover that links Oko, Igboukwu and Amawbia abandoned the sites.

No market in Anambra opened for business, including shops and garages.

Source: Legit.ng