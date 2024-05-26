AGF Lateef Fagbemi has said that the complex case of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, can only be resolved through a competent court of law

The minister of justice also distinguished between Kanu's case and that of Omoyele Sowore, highlighting the complexities and constitutional considerations involved

The RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore was arrested in 2019 and later freed by the federal government in 2024

FCT, Abuja-The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has emphasised that the case involving the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), , is complex and can only be adjudicated by a competent court of law.

The senior advocate, Fagbemi, made these remarks in Abuja on Friday, May 24, while answering questions at the sectoral ministerial briefing on President Bola Tinubu's administration's first anniversary.

Kanu: Matter should proceed through legal system

The Guardian reported that the attorney general of the federation noted that since the matter is already before the court, it should be allowed to proceed through the legal system.

Fagbemi, however, highlighted the significant difference between Kanu's case and that of , the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest.

Sowore’s arrest in 2019

It is notable that Sowore was arrested in 2019 and prosecuted for allegedly advocating the forceful takeover of former president Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

However, in February of this year, the federal government, through the office of the AGF, filed a notice to discontinue the case.

High court rejects Nnamdi Kanu's fresh bail request

In a related development, on Monday, May 20, 2024, a Federal High Court dismissed two applications by the detained leader of the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Legit.ng reported that in one of the applications, Kanu sought to be granted bail following his years-long incarceration.

The Biafra agitator also requested to be transferred from the custody of the DSS, where he is currently held, to Kuje prison

