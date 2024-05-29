Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Surulere, Lagos state - A gas explosion on Wednesday, May 29, rocked a market in Tejuosho axis of Lagos state.

As reported by The Punch, the incident sparked a fire that gutted over 300 wooden shanties in the area which is a market.

The Nation also noted the development.

The inferno also affected the nearby Saint Heritage Children School on Adedapo Street, off Aralile Street in Surulere.

An eyewitness appealed for urgent assistance, saying:

“We need emergency response at Adedapo Street, off Aralile Street, Surulere.”

As of the time of this report, there has been no reported loss of life or injuries.

More to follow...

