Nigeria

BREAKING: Destruction as Explosion Rocks Lagos Community, Videos Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola 1 min read

Surulere, Lagos state - A gas explosion on Wednesday, May 29, rocked a market in Tejuosho axis of Lagos state.

As reported by The Punch, the incident sparked a fire that gutted over 300 wooden shanties in the area which is a market.

Fire guts wooden market in Tejuosho Lagos
A fire has gutted a part of Tejuosho community in Lagos. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
The Nation also noted the development.

The inferno also affected the nearby Saint Heritage Children School on Adedapo Street, off Aralile Street in Surulere.

An eyewitness appealed for urgent assistance, saying:

“We need emergency response at Adedapo Street, off Aralile Street, Surulere.”

As of the time of this report, there has been no reported loss of life or injuries.

Watch the videos below:

More to follow...

