A Prominent APC member, Joe Igbokwe, criticised activist Aisha Yesufu for sitting during the recitation of the new national anthem

Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, was seen seated during the national anthem

Yesufu, an activist, in her reply, accused Joe Igbokwe of doing too much to gain political appointments

FCT, Abuja-Prominent All-Progressives Congress (APC) member Joe Igbokwe has criticized activist Aisha Yesufu for what he deems inappropriate behaviour towards the new national anthem.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem bill seeking to return the old National Anthem ‘Nigeria, We hail thee’ into law on Wednesday, May 29, and discarded the latest one “Arise, O Compatriots.”

APC member Joe Igbokwe criticised activist Aisha Yesufu for sitting during the recitation of the new national anthem. Photo credits: Joe Igbokwe/ @AishaYesufu

Yesufu, known for her activism, opted to sit during an occasion instead of singing the national anthem, "Nigeria We Hail Thee," while others stood in respect.

Yesufu's action to the national anthem

In a video shared on X on Friday, the co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls advocacy organization was seen seated as the new national anthem was recited.

On her X page, Yesufu wrote: “#NotMyNationalAnthem.”

Reacting, Igbokwe labeled Yesufu’s actions as “nonsensical” on his Facebook page on Saturday, June 1, and cautioned that they could potentially bring harm to her and her family, Nation reported.

He said:

"Aisha Yesufu cannot respect the National Anthem. Let us see where all the nonsensical behaviour will take her to. She may not understand the damage she is doing to herself and her family. Continue.”

National anthem: Aisha Yesufu replies Joe Igbokwe

Yesufu in her reply on X accused Joe Igbokwe of doing too much to secure a political appointment from the current administration.

She said:

Joe Igbokwe thinks my family is like his family that depends on crumbs from government to survive. He thinks his desperation for an appointment is my reality.

A waste of chronological numbers that has stooped so low that he now needs a ladder to climb the belly of a snake!

Why I reintroduce old national anthem- Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Tinubu said that returning the old national anthem was a priority for him and his administration.

The president made his position known during a meeting on Thursday, May 30, with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Justifying his decision, President Tinubu said he agreed with the lawmakers on their quest to change the national anthem.

