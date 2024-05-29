Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria has urged the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II to vacate the palace immediately.

The chiefs called on Sanusi to respect the Federal High Court order, stating that the court’s decision is final and binding.

The forum said Sanusi must vacate the Emir’s palace for peace and stability in Kano State.

President, Chief Ameh Adaji, and Secretary General, Chief Danladi Etsu, the Forum made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 29.

The forum said it is illegal and unacceptable to occupy a palace and also reign as king without the support of the people, Vanguard reports.

They urged Sanusi to avoid any actions that may lead to embarrassment, violence or unrest as forceful eviction by security agents would be their last resort.

“The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria, the umbrella body of lower-grade traditional rulers in the country, has urged Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to vacate the palace with immediate effect as ordered by the Federal High Court.

“His insistence on occupying the palace despite the court order is not only a violation of the law of the land but also a mockery of the revered ancient throne of Kano.

The forum urged Sanusi to lead by example by respecting the law of the land and vacating the palace.

They accused Sanusi of making the Kano emirship a laughing stock in the committee of emirates by allegedly sneaking back into the palace through the back door.

“He has had his turn as an Emir and should stop trying to sneak back into the palace through the back door. The former Emir should accept the will of God because the will of the people is the will of God and the law is the interpretation of the will of the people.”

Gunshots rent air around Kano Emir’s palace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there was tension in the Nasarawa area of Kano state on Monday night as gunshots rented the air around the mini-palace of the Emir of Kano.

The incident occurred after the state high court ordered the police to evict the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero from the palace.

Some residents of the area said the gunshots might be an attempt to prevent the police from carrying out the eviction order

