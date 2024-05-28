Senator George Akume, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the federal government is expecting much from the new corps marshal of the FRSC

While decorating the new corps marshal, Shehu Mohammed, the SGF stated that the position was a sensitive one, required to reduce carnage on Nigerian roads

Legit.ng reports that the FG urged Mohammed to use his wealth of experience to bring sanity to the roads

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Mohammed, the newly-appointed corps marshal and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has been decorated.

The decoration was done on Tuesday, May 28, by George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria's SGF, George Akume, standing in for President Tinubu, officially decorated Shehu Mohammed as the new FRSC corps marshal. Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria

FG unveils tasks for new FRSC boss

Speaking at the ceremony, the new corps marshal to ensure the safety of lives and properties of road users on Nigerian roads.

He also urged him not to fail in the new responsibility given to him by the federal government.

The president stated that the position of corps marshal was a sensitive responsibility to save the lives of road users, hence the new FRSC boss must not fail, The Nation noted.

According to him, the FRSC was created to check speeding and bad road usage which usually leads to the loss of lives of road users.

The Nigerian leader acknowledged that since the inception of the FRSC, successive governments have put out all efforts to justify their mandates in preventing and saving the lives of road users on Nigerian roads.

