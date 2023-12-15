Officers of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) carrying out illegal operations on the highway have been exposed

This was according to Ibrahim, a senior Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) personnel who rolled out the duties of a VIO officer in a viral video

He stated that a VIO personnel has no business stopping a vehicle for overspeeding, overloading or any traffic offence

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

A senior officer of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) known as Ibrahim has differentiated between the duties of a corp personnel and that of a Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) personnel.

In a viral video that surfaced on social media on Friday, December 15, Ibrahim listed the offences that do not fall under a VIO personnel's jurisdiction while urging motorists to know their rights.

The FRSC officer stated that a VIO personnel has no business stopping a vehicle for a traffic offence. Photo Credit: Directorate of Road Traffic Services - FCT VIO. Abuja

Source: Facebook

1. Overloading

In the video seen by Legit.ng, Ibrahim stated that it was wrong for a VIO personnel to arrest a vehicle for overloading.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated that such offences do not fall under their jurisdiction.

Ibrahim said:

"If VIO arrests you for overloading, it's wrong. It's not his duty."

2. Traffic Offences

He also mentioned that it is not the duty of a VIO personnel to arrest a vehicle for traffic offences.

Ibrahim said:

"VIO is not supposed to arrest somebody for traffic offences. The only offence they are supposed to arrest you for is license violation; you don't have light in your vehicle."

3. Use of Phone

He also mentioned that using a phone while driving is a traffic offence that has nothing to do with the VIO.

Ibrahim stressed that the condition of a vehicle is the only business of a VIO officer and not traffic offences.

4. Overspeeding/dangerous driving

The FRSC officer also noted that overspeeding on the highway or driving dangerously is the duty of the traffic corp personnel.

He said:

"Use of phone, overloading, over speeding, dangerous driving and what have you. Offences like this are not the work of VIO; it's the work of FRSC."

Tragedy as 10 die, 7 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto-crash

In another report, the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed a fatal accident at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A statement released by the FRSC on Tuesday, December 12, confirmed that 18 male adults were involved in the accident.

The statement revealed that ten persons died while seven others were injured in the fatal auto-crash.

Source: Legit.ng