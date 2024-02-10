A car involved in multiple crashes on the Iju Bridge in Ogun state has fallen into the river, causing a complete blockage of the Ota-Idiroko Road

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) issued a traffic alert regarding the incident and has deployed operatives to conduct a rescue operation

The FRSC spokesperson mentioned that efforts are underway to clear the blockage and manage the traffic situation on the affected route

Ado-Odo/Ota LGA, Ogun state - A car involved in multiple crashes on the Iju Bridge has been plunged into the river, causing a complete blockage of Ota-Idiroko Road in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun state.

This was disclosed in a traffic alert issued by the Ogun state sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday, February 10.

According to the Punch, the multiple crashes involved a truck, two tricycles and a car on the Iju River Bridge.

FRSC operatives begin rescue operation

Legit.ng gathers that operatives of the FRSC and other security agencies have arrived at the accident scene to manage the situation.

The FRSC officers are also reportedly waiting for a crane for the rescue operation.

The Ogun FRSC Sector Command spokesperson, Florence Okpe, said efforts are also on to remove the car from the river.

“Otta – Idiroko route is completely blocked, operatives are on the ground managing the situation," she said.

