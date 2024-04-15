“Devastating”: 19 Killed As Bus, Car Collide in Oyo, FRSC Gives Update
- No fewer than 19 people have been reported dead following a tragic road accident along the Ibadan-Ogbomoso road
- According to reports, the accident involved a Sokoto-bound bus and a car that collided on the Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway
- The victims died on the spot while the only survivor is receiving medical treatment at Opabode Hospital, Oyo
The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that a crash involving two vehicles (a bus and a car) en route from Ibadan to Sokoto, claimed 19 lives along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo state on Sunday, April 14.
How the accident happened
As reported by PM News, the fatal road crash, which occurred on Sunday morning was due to route violation, referred to in local parlance as ‘one way’, the FRSC said.
Confirming the development, Jonas Agwu, Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO), who is an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the traffic violation resulted in a head-on collision between the two vehicles and consequently, a fire outbreak.
Corps marshal: "Only one person survived, 19 died"
According to him, the report revealed that the crash, which was caused by route violation involved 20 people all male adults, The Nation reported.
“Of this number, 19 persons were killed, while FRSC operatives rescued the only surviving victim with injuries.
“The FRSC rescue team that conducted the rescue operations has taken the injured victim to Opabode Hospital in Oyo for emergency medical attention,” he said.
"This is devastating," an X user identified as Ademola Oduola @Addaarayn reacted to the development.
Gov Abiodun's ex-aide dies in road accident
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa, immediate past senior special adviser on vocational and technical education to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, is dead.
The former governor's aide was a professor of business education with a keen interest in training people in vocational skills. He was said to have died in a motor accident.
Odemuyiwa was reportedly on his way to Ibadan, Oyo state, when the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 2.
