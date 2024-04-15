No fewer than 19 people have been reported dead following a tragic road accident along the Ibadan-Ogbomoso road

According to reports, the accident involved a Sokoto-bound bus and a car that collided on the Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway

The victims died on the spot while the only survivor is receiving medical treatment at Opabode Hospital, Oyo

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that a crash involving two vehicles (a bus and a car) en route from Ibadan to Sokoto, claimed 19 lives along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo state on Sunday, April 14.

How the accident happened

As reported by PM News, the fatal road crash, which occurred on Sunday morning was due to route violation, referred to in local parlance as ‘one way’, the FRSC said.

Confirming the development, Jonas Agwu, Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO), who is an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the traffic violation resulted in a head-on collision between the two vehicles and consequently, a fire outbreak.

Corps marshal: "Only one person survived, 19 died"

According to him, the report revealed that the crash, which was caused by route violation involved 20 people all male adults, The Nation reported.

“Of this number, 19 persons were killed, while FRSC operatives rescued the only surviving victim with injuries.

“The FRSC rescue team that conducted the rescue operations has taken the injured victim to Opabode Hospital in Oyo for emergency medical attention,” he said.

