FCT, Abuja- The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, has debuted its new radio program, Electoral Reform Hour.

The Civil Societies noted that the initiative is aimed at fostering inclusive dialogue among citizens from diverse backgrounds regarding electoral reform and constitutional amendment.

The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu would, however, be featured on the first show day to speak on issues on electoral dynamics in Nigeria, Daily Independent reported.

PAACA stressed the role of the media in educating and enlightening society on important issues, Vanguard reported.

In a statement, on Tuesday, May 28, in Abuja, the executive director, PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu, stated that the #ElectoralReformHour program seeks to achieve several objectives.

Electoral reforms radio for public awareness

Scheduled to air every Sunday, May 9, from 7:30pm to 8:30pm on Kapital FM 92.9, the executive director said the objectives include enhancing public understanding and awareness surrounding electoral reform and compiling citizen-derived recommendations ahead of future elections in Nigeria.

He added that the program would air on all Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) stations nationwide.

He said:

The inaugural episode of the program is slated for June 9th, 2024, and will host Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a guest.

Professor Yakubu's presence underscores the significance of this initiative and highlights the commitment of key institutions to advancing electoral reform in Nigeria."

