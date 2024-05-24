A young lady who aspired to become the first female governor of Kano State made a historic pledge to appoint the first female Emir

Her hope challenged centuries of tradition in the predominantly Muslim northern Nigerian state

Her post also generated interesting comments about whether that was possible as the much-coveted throne continued to accept changes

Hadiza Nasir Ahmad, a Nigerian lady who dreams of becoming the first female governor of Kano state, made a historic pledge.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Ahmad declared her intention to appoint the first female Emir if elected, a move that would break centuries of tradition in the predominantly Muslim northern Nigerian state.

"When I become the first female Governor of Kano State, I will appoint the first female Emir for the position," Ahmad wrote. "It's time to give women a chance, as we've previously had male leaders. Let's harness the potential and perspectives of women in leadership roles."

Ahmad’s announcement has sparked a significant reaction across social media.

Boda Yane said:

“Honestly,you speak the truth since they have makes it clear that to be an Emir you have to be a member of the party,it is possible to have a FEMALE EMIR. You have my support and I will donate the campaign and I will also be around you till we win the election.”

Muhammad Usman Salisu wrote:

“This would never happen, so change your mind, we are Muslims,! no need to expand explanations.”

Adie Eneji also commented:

“Never subject to tenure. The fanatically corrupt started all this madness. Just want to teach Sanusi lesson that all. Since he progress in error, his errors must corrected. That is exactly thing the current governor is doing.”

Ahmad Tijanni:

“Until women start to lead us in prayers (Salat), they can't occupy the seat of Khalifa or Amir in Islam, and you know that very well.”

Nasiru Sani:

“If you become the first female governor i will advise you to appoint Aisha Humaira while you made Rarara as secretary Kano emirate council.”

Muhammadu Sanusi reinstated as Emir of Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former emir of Kano, has reportedly been reinstated.

Leadership newspaper said on Thursday, May 23, that it "authoritatively gathered" that Sanusi was restored to his previous monarchical role following the resolution of the Kano house of assembly to dismantle several new emirates in the state.

Although Sanusi's reinstatement has not been officially announced, the newspaper stated that it has it "on good authority" that Sanusi II has been reinstated, and is expected in Kano on Friday, May 24.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that it will take a while for the Nigerian economy to bounce back from 10 years of mismanagement.

