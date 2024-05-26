The Kano Traders Association has sent a serious message to Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf over deposition of five Emirs

The group urged Governor Yusuf to comply and obey the federal high court’s order restraining the repealing of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019

The leader of the group, Usman Auwal Nagode, said it is important for Governor Yusuf to respect the rule of law

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf has been urged to comply with the federal high court’s order restraining his administration from repealing the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.

The Kano Traders Association gave the advice in a statement issued by its leader, Usman Auwal Nagode over the royal tussle between the newly reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhamadu Sanusi II and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

The group emphasized the importance of Governor Yusuf respecting the rule of law

Nagode emphasised the importance of Governor Yusuf respecting the rule of law, Vanguard reports.

He urged all arms of government to work together in harmony to ensure peace, stability, and progress in Kano state.

As reported by The Nation, the group leader commended the judiciary and security agencies for upholding the rule of law and ensuring peace returns to the state.

“On behalf of the Kano Traders Association, we urge the Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusif, to respect and comply with the Federal High Court orders.

“This is crucial to avoid causing further hardship to the people of Kano State, who have already suffered enough.

“We commend the judiciary and security agencies for upholding the rule of law and ensuring peace returns to the state.

Details of Sanusi's meeting with security Chiefs

Legit.ng earlier reported that a source disclosed what the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II told top security chiefs during a crucial meeting.

Sanusi II said the court order trying to stop his reinstatement as Emir of Kano is a media court order until he sees it.

The monarch explained that his reinstatement by Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf-led state government was a correction of the injustice carried out against him by the previous government

