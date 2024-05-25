Ashraf Sanusi, son of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, mocked his father's rival, Aminu Ado Bayero, who defied the governor's orders by returning to Kano and staying at a mini-palace

Despite Bayero's actions, Emir Sanusi publicly reaffirmed his position on Saturday, May 25, underscoring his legitimacy

Ashraf had also earlier celebrated the Kano state House of Assembly's decision to abolish the five emirate councils as a rectification of past injustices

Kano - Ashraf Sanusi, one of the sons of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, has taunted his father's rival, Aminu Ado Bayero, the deposed Emir of Kano.

Ashraf's post on X came after Ado Bayero defied Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's order by returning to Kano and staying at a mini-palace in the Nasarawa area of the ancient city.

Despite the move by the deposed monarch, Emir Sanusi, who replaced him, appeared in public under the royal umbrella on Saturday, May 25, which signifies his authenticity.

Taking to X to react to the development, Ashraf said:

“Nasarawa Emir’s Palace belongs to the Kano Emirate. There’s no emir of nasarawa.”

Legit.ng recalls that Ashraf had earlier that the recent decision by the Kano state House of Assembly to abolish the five emirate councils signifies the correction of an injustice.

“O Allah, Lord of all dominion! You give dominion to whom You will, and take away dominion from whom You will, and You exalt whom You will, and abase whom You will. In Your Hand is all good. By your hand an injustice has been corrected today Alhamdulillah, the Young Sanusi posted on Instagram.

“Ya Allah save the Emir of Kano, HH Muhammad Sanusi II from the evil & whispers of devils, the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles. Ya Allah increase him in charity and increase him in piety, Ya Allah save him from the love of this world and increase him in the love of the hereafter.”

