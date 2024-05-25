The attention of President Bola Tinubu has been drawn to the royal tussle in Kano state

Amid the appeal for Tinubu's intervention, Kano Islamic scholars have cautioned the president against using force to resolve the emirship tussle

The Ulamas in Kano state explained what would happen if the president decided to fold his hands and not do what is necessary for the peace of the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Ulamas (Islamic scholars) in Kano state have expressed concern over recent developments in the emirate, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government to allow peace to reign as a matter of urgency.

Ulamas urge Tinubu to ensure peace and tranquility in Kano state as the emirship tussle deepens. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Ado Aminu Bayero

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the Ulamas made the call in a statement signed by the council led by Shaikh Abdullahi Uwais Limanci, on Saturday, May 25.

The Islamic scholars noted that the recent happenings in the emirate could escalate and degenerate into chaos if not carefully handled, PM News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Ulamas also called on all the parties involved to exercise restraint and allow the law to take its course.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kano, the Islamic scholars insisted that:

“Mr. President as the leader of the nation should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate to violence.

“We are calling on Mr. President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without use of any force and loss of lives.”

Ulamas ask Tinubu to intervene in Kano Emirate stalemate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Saturday, May 25, the Ulamas expressed fears that the happenings in the Emirate could escalate and degenerate into chaos if not carefully handled.

Worried by the conundrum involving the dethronement of Aminu Bayero and subsequent reinstatement of Sanusi II, the scholars called on President Tinubu to intervene to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

A statement by over ten Ulamas, including Shaykh Abdullahi Limanci, Shaykh Ibrahim Khalil, Shaykh Abdulwahab Abdallah and Professor Babangida Muhammad asked President Bola Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the State.

Source: Legit.ng