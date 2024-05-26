Nuhu Ribadu has taken serious action against Kano deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo for backing the return of deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero

The National Security Adviser has threatened to sue Gwarzo for alleged defamation if he fails to provide evidence for his claims

Ribadu issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Kano deputy governor to tender a public apology in five National dailies with wide national coverage

FCT, Abuja - The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has threatened to sue Kano state deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo over defamation and libellous allegations.

Legit.ng recalls that Gwarzo had accused Ribadu of facilitating the return of the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero to Kano.

Ribadu through his lawyers, Aliyu & Musa Chambers, has given Gwarzo 24 hours to provide evidence to substantiate his claims, Daily Trust reports.

In the letter, Ribadu demanded an apology from the deputy governor in the absence of any evidence to back up his claim.

Ribadu’s lawyers said Gwarzo’s statement has caused serious embarrassment to the NSA and his family.

They stated that Ribadu took the allegations seriously as he has been receiving a barrage of telephone calls both within and outside Nigeria from friends and associates who felt disappointed in him over the false allegation.

“Our client and his office take your allegations seriously and by this letter, our client is demanding that you provide irrefutable evidence to substantiate your claims. If you have no proof, our client demands you to within 24 hours:

“i. retract the libellous allegation in a similar manner you made it as well as give it wide media circulation; and

“ii. issue a public apology in five National dailies with wide national coverage and on popular online platforms. Note that if you fail to do so, our client will be compelled to seek redress in a court of law.”

Dethroned Kano emir Bayero breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emir Bayero, who was deposed has called for calm and emphasised that no one is above the law following his removal by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Speaking from his mini-palace, Bayero expressed confidence that justice would prevail and stated his willingness to accept the legal outcome.

The deposed monarch urged the people of Kano to remain law-abiding and highlighted Kano's importance in Nigeria, praying for peace and just leadership in the state.

