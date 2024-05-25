Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, has called for calm and emphasised that no one is above the law following his removal by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Speaking from his mini-palace, Bayero expressed confidence that justice would prevail and stated his willingness to accept the legal outcome

The deposed monarch urged the people of Kano to remain law-abiding and highlighted Kano's importance in Nigeria, praying for peace and just leadership in the state

Kano - Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, who was deposed on Friday, May 24, by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has finally broken his silence.

Speaking at the mini-palace where he has been since his return to the state after his dethronement, Bayero has said no one is above the law and called on the people of Kano to remain calm.

I will accept whatever law states - Bayero

Saying justice would prevail, the deposed monarch said he would accept whatever the law states, adding that Kano is an important state in Nigeria.

“I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle," Daily Trust quoted Bayero as saying.

“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray that Allah blesses Kano with responsible and just leaders. Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern.

“As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”

