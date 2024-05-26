Tension as Security Operatives Take Over Roads To Deposed Emir Bayero’s Palace, Photos, Video Emerge
- Security personnel have sealed roads leading to the palace housing the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero
- Photos and video captured heavily armed security operatives mounting different spots along the roads
- Emir Bayero was deposed by Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf-led Kano state government on Thursday, May 24
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Kano state - The royal tussle between the newly reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is showing no sign of fading away.
Security operatives have sealed the roads leading to the palace housing the deposed Emir Bayero in the Nasarawa area of the state.
In a 15 seconds short video shared by TheCable via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@thecableng heavily armed security operatives can be seen mounting strategic locations along the roads.
Photos also captured several vans stationed at different locations and spots.
This development is coming after Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf ordered the arrest of Emir Bayero following the abolishment of the five emirates by the Kano state house of assembly.
Nigerians react
Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians following the heavy presence of security operatives on roads leading to the palace housing the deposed Emir Bayero
Greatix @Greatix_post
If it was a village that was attacked by terrorists, 48 hours after, the Nigerian security services would have still been waiting for “reliable” intelligence. But in matters like this, they are up, ready and active. Nigerian, open your eyes and see.
Judek05 @Onuohajude8
An emir without the support of the state is useless
Double O@Kalipsoolu
if it's an insecurity problem they will not deploy securities like this
SPECIAL AGENT 47@itz_Double_Og
See eh this country we way dey
E get ppl way dey write these script of how things dey play out
Cause you no go tell me to say if na bandit hold one community if you go see police like this
Details of Sanusi's meeting with security Chiefs
Legit.ng earlier reported that a source disclosed what the Emir Sanusi II told top security chiefs during a crucial meeting.
Sanusi II said the court order trying to stop his reinstatement as Emir of Kano is a media court order until he sees it.
The monarch explained that his reinstatement by Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf-led state government was a correction of the injustice carried out against him by the previous government
Source: Legit.ng