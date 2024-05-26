Security personnel have sealed roads leading to the palace housing the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

Photos and video captured heavily armed security operatives mounting different spots along the roads

Emir Bayero was deposed by Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf-led Kano state government on Thursday, May 24

Kano state - The royal tussle between the newly reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is showing no sign of fading away.

Security operatives have sealed the roads leading to the palace housing the deposed Emir Bayero in the Nasarawa area of the state.

In a 15 seconds short video shared by TheCable via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@thecableng heavily armed security operatives can be seen mounting strategic locations along the roads.

Photos also captured several vans stationed at different locations and spots.

This development is coming after Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf ordered the arrest of Emir Bayero following the abolishment of the five emirates by the Kano state house of assembly.

Nigerians react

Greatix @Greatix_post

If it was a village that was attacked by terrorists, 48 hours after, the Nigerian security services would have still been waiting for “reliable” intelligence. But in matters like this, they are up, ready and active. Nigerian, open your eyes and see.

Judek05 @Onuohajude8

An emir without the support of the state is useless

Double O@Kalipsoolu

if it's an insecurity problem they will not deploy securities like this

SPECIAL AGENT 47@itz_Double_Og

See eh this country we way dey

E get ppl way dey write these script of how things dey play out

Cause you no go tell me to say if na bandit hold one community if you go see police like this

