Ikeja, Lagos– Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has led his cabinet members to pay a condolence visit to the Agege residence of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, following the passing of his father, Alhaji Suleimon Atanda Obasa.

Speaker Obasa's father who passed away on Tuesday, May 21, at the age of 83, was described by Governor Sanwo-Olu as a hale and hearty individual whose sudden demise came as a shock.

Governor Sanwo-Olu condoled Speaker Obasa over father's death. Photo credit: Mudashiru Obasa

Sanwo-Olu said:

"On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, I want to extend my sincere condolences to you and the entire Obasa family. No matter how old one's parents are, one can never want them to go. So, one can imagine the shock that the incident came with, but we have the belief that it was the appointed time."

Speaker Obasa urged to maintain father's legacies

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the good legacy left by Alhaji Suleimon Obasa and urged the Speaker to continue his father's good works as a community leader.

The governor also praised speaker Obasa for his effective leadership in the assembly and his dedicated service to Lagos State.

Speaker Obasa calls for peace, cooperation

In his response, Speaker Obasa thanked the Governor and his cabinet for their visit and emphasized the unity and cooperation within the Lagos government.

He described the House of Assembly as a crucial support base for the governor's administration, committed to ensuring its success.

He said:

"The visit by the Governor and his cabinet is a confirmation of the love, cooperation, unity, and friendship that radiate in government. I hold you in high esteem always, and because we have the same father in Asiwaju Tinubu, we have always worked for the same goal, which is service to the people of Lagos."

He further noted the progress in Agege attributed to the Governor's collaboration and intervention, stressing the importance of prioritizing the people over personal gains.

