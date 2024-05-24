Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, passed away at age 90 on Friday May 24

The professor significantly contributed to the development of the English Language curriculum in Nigeria

Among other things, served as Chairman of the National Universities Commission and Pro-Chancellor at several universities

Ibadan, Oyo state - Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo, has passed away at the age of 90,

A source from the university confirmed his death, which occurred early on Friday, May 24. Banjo recently celebrated his 90th birthday on Thursday, May 2.

Breaking: Former UI Vice-Chancellor, Emeritus Prof. Ayo Banjo, Passes Away at 90 Photo credit: InsideOyo

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, he was renowned for his significant contributions to the development of the English Language curriculum in Nigeria and the promotion of Nigerian varieties of English, Banjo served as Chairman of the Board of the National Universities Commission.

The deceased was also Pro-Chancellor at the Universities of Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and Ajayi Crowther.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Prof Ayo Banjo authored over 50 publications

Prof Banjo authored over 50 publications and widely used textbooks for primary and secondary education.

Born to the family of the late Reverend Samuel Ayodele Banjo, an educationist and teacher, he hailed from Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

Prof Ayo Banjo: Educational life

He began his education at St. Andrew Anglican Primary School and completed his primary education at Christ Cathedral Primary School in Lagos.

He attended Igbobi College, Lagos, from 1947 to 1952 for his secondary education. Excelling academically, Banjo was awarded a British Council Scholarship in 1959 to study for a Master of Arts in English Language at the University of Glasgow, Scotland. He later earned a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education and English Studies at the University of Leeds, graduating with distinction.

Ayo Banjo: Scholarships

In 1966, Banjo received an American State Department scholarship to pursue a Master of Arts in Linguistics at the University of California, Los Angeles. He earned his Ph.D. in English Language at the University of Ibadan in 1969.

His professional experience spanned several countries, and he frequently collaborated with Oxford University Press to write English course books and dictionaries for primary and secondary levels.

Prof Ayo Banjo's appointments

Banjo served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan in 1981, Acting Vice-Chancellor, and subsequently, Vice-Chancellor for seven years, making him the longest-serving Vice-Chancellor in the university's history.

After completing his term in 1991, he returned to lecturing and retired from the university in 1994 at the age of 60.

Adamawa lawmaker dies in India

In another report, the Adamawa state House of Assembly has lost its member representing the Ganye constituency, Hon Abdulmalik Jauro Musa.

A source close to the lawmaker disclosed that he died in the early hours of Friday, May 24, while receiving medical attention in India.

Abdulmalik Musa was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the deputy minority whip in the House dominated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng