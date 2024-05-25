El-Rufai Reacts To Sanusi’s Reinstatement As Emir of Kano In Cryptic Post
- Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said Allah is the best of planners in the affairs of men on earth
- El-Ruafi stated this while reacting to the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, as Emir of Kano
- Sanusi II was reinstated as Emir of Kano on Friday, May 24 by the state governor, Abba Kabiru Yusuf
Kano state - The immediate-past Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, as Emir of Kano.
Legit.ng recalls that Sanusi II was reinstated as Emir of Kano on Friday after members of the state house of assembly abolished the creation of an additional four emirates and deposed all the emirs.
El-Rufai posted a cryptic message on Facebook on Friday, May 24 referring to the reinstatement of his blossom friend.
The former FCT minister said they plan and Allah plans also God is the best planner.
El-Rufai reportedly reacted to the latest development in Kano emirates issues from his location in the United States of America
The Facebook post read:
“FRIDAY REMINDER: “But they plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.” - Holy Quran - Surah Al-Anfal (8:30)”
Nigerians react
Sunusi Yakubu said
They planned and deposed your friend His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi ll some years ago, and now the best planner (God Almighty) has reinstalled him.
Abdulquadir Mudathir Erubu
A friend in need is a friend indeed Thank you sir for being there for him
Princess Beeba Suleiman
Congratulations to our own Khalifa, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. It was indeed Allah's plan.
Sadeeq Suleja
Advice him (HRH) to fit in and reflect on the terms, and culture of the Core Hausa and the set up of traditional institutions, they were before and they would after him.
May Allah azzawajal guide him and us together.
Congratulations to HRH S.L.S
Hussaini Nazifi Hussaini Nazifi
Thank you for the beautiful reminder from the Holy Quran. Indeed, Allah's plans are perfect and we should always trust in His wisdom and guidance. May we continuously seek His blessings and follow His path. JazakAllah khair for sharing this inspiring message on this blessed Friday.
