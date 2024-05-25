Tension is rising in Kano as soldiers have arrived at the mini-palace of dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, who was removed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on May 24 and replaced by Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi

Governor Yusuf ordered Bayero's immediate arrest for defying directives to vacate his palace, alleging that Bayero's return was an attempt to forcefully reclaim the palace, creating unrest

The situation is further complicated by accusations from the deputy governor that the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, facilitated Bayero's return by providing two jets for his transportation

Kano - Tension is reportedly brewing in Kano as some soldiers have arrived at the mini-palace of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned emir of Kano.

Emir Bayero was dethroned by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, May 24. The Kano governor afterwards re-appointed Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the emir.

Tension in Kano as Soldiers Provide Backup for Dethroned Emir Bayero after Arrest Order

Governor Yusuf made the appointment after signing the repealed Kano Emirates Council Law. He also gave the sacked Emirs 48 hours to vacate their palaces and hand over.

While the other affected emirs complied with Governor Yusuf's directive, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (Kano) returned to the ancient city on Saturday, May 25.

According to Daily Trust, the aircraft which conveyed the monarch touched down at the Aminu Kano International Airport at 4:30 am.

Legit.ng gathers that the dethroned monarch was immediately thronged by his supporters after touchdown.

He later observed Subhi (dawn prayer) at the airport after which he made his way to the mini-palace in Nassarawa.

Governor Yusuf orders immediate arrest

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf ordered the dethroned monarch's immediate arrest for going against his directive, saying he was creating tension in the state.

The governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said Ado Bayero was smuggled into Kano in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed.

Soldiers provide backup for Ado Bayero

However, after Governor Yusuf's arrest order, a team of soldiers moved into the palace at Nasarawa, where the dethroned emir is.

Although security operatives accompanied Ado Bayero from the airport to the mini-palace, it is unclear why more troops were deployed, Daily Trust reported.

Ribadu accused of backing Emir Bayero

Meanwhile, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the deputy governor of Kano state, alleged that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, facilitated the return of the dethroned Emir.

Gwarzo also claimed that the NSA released two jets to bring Ado Bayero to Kano

“The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We don’t understood their intention," the deputy governor said.

