The federal government has said that issues surrounding the visa ban on Nigerians by the UAE have been resolved

The aviation minister, Festus Keyamo, however, said that the announcement will soon be made public

He said this while responding to an opinion by Osita Chidoka, the former minister of aviation

The federal government has disclosed that the prohibition on Nigerian nationals obtaining visas to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been resolved.

Although the announcement has yet to be made, Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, said it will be made public shortly.

He made this statement on Wednesday, May 22, in response to criticism from Osita Chidoka, the former minister of aviation, on his X account.

Chidoka had voiced his disapproval of the news of Emirates Airlines' return to the Nigerian aviation industry.

According to him, the federal government must ensure that Emirates Airlines is held responsible for their "disrespectful and demeaning conduct" before permitting them to restart operations in Nigeria.

The former minister claimed that the airline's daring decision to return to Nigeria was a sign of its contempt and disdain for the country.

Keyamo responds to Chidoka

According to Keyamo, resolving the diplomatic dispute between the two nations is crucial, as many Nigerians travel to and invest in the UAE.

He said:

Who will benefit more? How many Emiratis visit Nigeria and invest here as much as Nigerians visit the UAE and invest there?

“Have you bothered to ask about the lifting of the visa ban before issuing your warped statement? For your information, that has been resolved too and the announcement is imminent.”

Recall that the presidency had released a document on March 5 announcing the lifting of the ban.

However, President Bola Tinubu's special assistant on communications and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that the document was not approved by the governments of the United Arab Emirates or Nigeria.

The federal government also falsely reported on September 11 that the United Arab Emirates has abolished its visa prohibition on travellers from Nigeria.

FG gives update on Emirates airline resumption

Legit.ng reported that Keyamo has announced that Emirates Airline has given a verified date to resume flights to Nigeria.

Keyamo stated this in a post via his X handle after he met with UAE Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi in Abuja.

This came after the UAE prohibited Nigerians from obtaining visas in October 2022, and Emirates Airline ceased flights to Nigeria in November of the same year.

