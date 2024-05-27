A lot is happening in Kano state following the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the new Emir of the ancient city

Amid protests by some aggrieved elements, the police in Kano state said it has uncovered a fresh plan by some hoodlums to unleash terror and set the state assembly ablaze

The move is not unconnected with the recent emirate tussle in Kano State following a new law by the House of Assembly, the commissioner of Police, CP Usaini Gumel disclosed

The Kano state police command, alongside other security agencies, has said it uncovered a plot by some miscreants to attack the State House of Assembly and other strategic places within the state.

As reported by The Guardian, the joint security heads led by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed this at a press conference in Kano on Sunday, May 26.

Gumel, said the places targeted for the planned attacks include state assembly complex, the Majority Leader, Kano House of Assembly, house of the member representing Gwale constituency and other places, Daily Nigerian reported.

He, however, stated that security agencies would deal ruthlessly with anybody found to be causing crisis in the state.

The CP said:

“The issue of chieftaincy affairs has been perfected by the executive arm of government. We are standing by the law and we are strictly going to enforce the existing law.”

Speaking further, he noted that different cluster groups have been mobilised and being paid N150,000 to launch the attack starting from Sunday.

Why there is tension in Kano

Legit.ng understands that the ancient city of Kano is tensed after Muhammadu Sanusi II was reappointed as the Emir of Kano exactly 1,545 days after he was deposed from the throne, but the deposed Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, has refused to accept his fate.

Army clarifies involvement in Kano Emirate battle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army said contrary to insinuations by the Kano state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), its troops have not been involved in the Kano state emirate tussle.

In a statement late on Sunday, May 26, by Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, seen by Legit.ng, the army spokesperson, the security agency said they are not involved in enforcing any court order.

Nwachukwu said:

“They have only taken proactive steps to checkmate any possible breakdown or breach of the security that may be occasioned by the Kano Emirship tussle.”

