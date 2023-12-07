A TikTok lady sparked reactions after posting a video to show off her beauty over a period of time

The lady who said her boyfriend blocked her showed people what she now looks like without the man in her life

The clip sparked funny reactions among her followers, with some of them subtly telling her she looked too dark

A TikTok lady sparked many funny reactions from her followers after posting a video that shows the change in her stature over a period of time.

The lady, @nharnhar103, indicated that she was showcasing what she now looks like without her boyfriend in her life.

The lady showed how her body changed after she was blocked by her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@nharnhar103.

She jumped on the TikTok trend in which people show what they looked like before they were abandoned and what they looked like after the abandonment.

The first photo in the video showed a much young lady who looked slim and dark-skinned.

The second slide showed a dark-skinned lady who has added much flesh. Some people said nothing much changed in her skin.

Others subtly told the lady to use bleaching cream, but she has vowed to maintain her black skin.

Watch the video below:

People react to video of a lady who said she was blocked

@Sophia babe said:

"Babe please try dey use caro white it will help a little."

@Vanfranco commented:

"You blame him for nothing."

@chapter's said:

"Have you ever been to prison?"

@GOD DC said:

"He saw the future."

@Chedoue D said:

"You stay stuck... until 2050 thank you."

@Pretty Kem said:

"Black is beautiful. The fact that she didn't bleach her skin."

@Nana benz creation commented:

"But why are you criticizing? So you don't see any change?"

@mzjoycute said:

"She didn’t bleach…. You are beautiful."

@Raynaah-D commented:

"Who is your friend here?"

@Pretty_vendor said:

"If he unblock you, then omo true love still exists."

